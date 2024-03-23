Profit Rates on National Savings Schemes Increased

The government has revised the rates of profit on national savings certificates and schemes by up to 24 bps.

The profit rates have been increased on Special Saving Certificate (SSC), Regular Income Certificate (RIC), Pensioners Benefit Account (PBA), Behbood Saving Certificate (BSC) and Shuhda Family Welfare Account (SFWA).

Meanwhile, the profit rate on Short Term Saving Certificates (STSC) has been decreased by 76 basis points.

The rates of profit on Defence Savings Certificate (DSC), Saving Account (SA), Sarwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) and Sarwa Islamic Saving Account (SISA) have been kept unchanged.

The rate of return on SSC has gone up by 20 bps to 15.8 percent, the rate of return on SA has been kept at 20.5 percent while the profit rate on STSC has been decreased by by 76 bps to 19 percent.

The profit rate on BSC, PBA and SFWA has increased by 24 bps to 15.6 percent each.

The rates of return on DSC, SITA and SISA have been kept unchanged at 14.4 percent, 18.54 percent and 20.5 percent, respectively.