FBR Issues New Procedure for Importing Unregistered Mobile Phones

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a procedure for commercial importers for the regularization of unregistered mobile phones with SIM/IMEI functionality.

The registration of commercially imported mobile devices with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been explained by the FBR.

In this regard, the FBR has made amendments to its Customs General Order (CGO) No. 01 of 2019 through CGO 1 of 2024.

According to the FBR, the procedure prescribed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for the issuance of a Certificate of Clearance (COC) in respect of already type-approved devices shall remain applicable for commercial importers.

The relevant PTA’s procedure revealed that the Certificate of Compliance to Technical Standards (CoC) Procedures Commercial CoC for already type approved IMEI Based Devices Applicant shall apply via PTA DIRBS online portal available at dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs and upload all listed requirements into the portal system.

Once the application is applied in DIRBS, the system will cross-check all applied IMEI to make sure they belong to type-approved models and are not reported stolen, duplicated, or cloned and accordingly transmit the application to FBR WeBOC for further processing at their end.

The applicant will then log in to their WeBOC account to complete the FBR/Customs process. Upon approvals done by FBR in WeBOC, the DIRBS system will generate a certificate of compliance (CoC) for the applied application accordingly.

The procedure to sign up for a commercial DIRBS account is given below:-

Step 1: Go to the link

Step 2: Click on the Sign-Up link.

Step 3: Select Commercial in the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials listed for sign-up.

Step 5: Send an email to [email protected] for activation of the account. After verification of the entered credentials, the account will be activated.

Step 6: Log in to your account to apply for CoC.

The applicant will be required to upload all documents as well as the list of only IMEI in CSV format. For any queries, PTA has shared this email with the concerned.