Ignite’s DigiSkills Batch-07 Launches With Record Enrollment

Batch-07 of Ignite’s DigiSkills Training Program is set to kick off today. According to Ignite-National Technology Fund, enrollments for Batch-07 have already been completed, with all 300,000 seats snapped up in a remarkable 23 days.

This rapid filling of seats underscores the widespread popularity and demand for the program among Pakistani learners.

Ignite’s DigiSkills Training Program (DSTP) offers a diverse array of 15 online courses, all provided completely free of cost.

These courses have been meticulously crafted with the expertise of highly qualified and experienced trainers, ensuring that learners receive top-notch instruction in a variety of digital skills.

Moreover, a dedicated and committed DSTP team is on hand to provide comprehensive support services through the official communication channels of DSTP, further enhancing the learning experience for participants.

DigiSkills.pk stands out as the largest training program in Pakistan, offering premier free online courses in freelancing skills. Since its inception in 2018, DigiSkills.pk has rapidly grown to become a cornerstone of Pakistan’s digital education ecosystem, with over 3.5 million trainings conducted to date.

These trainings have not only equipped participants with valuable skills but have also played a pivotal role in nurturing a skilled workforce and fortifying Pakistan’s digital economy.

One of the notable aspects of DigiSkills.pk is its unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment. With over 800,000 training provided to women across Pakistan, the program has been instrumental in breaking barriers and fostering gender inclusivity in the digital sphere. Moreover, DigiSkills.pk has contributed significantly to positioning Pakistan as the 4th largest provider of online freelancers globally, showcasing the nation’s prowess in the digital arena.

The courses offered by DigiSkills.pk cover a wide spectrum of topics, catering to diverse interests and skill sets. From freelancing and digital marketing to graphic design and SEO, the program ensures that learners have access to comprehensive training in cutting-edge digital technologies.

By equipping participants with relevant and in-demand skills, DigiSkills.pk not only empowers individuals but also drives forward the digital transformation of Pakistan, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future in the digital age.