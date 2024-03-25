PM Orders Performance Review of OGRA, Sui Gas Companies

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has demanded a thorough review of the operations of both the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Sui gas companies, sources told ProPakistani.

Sources said the Prime Minister has directed the Ministry of Energy to undertake 16 specific tasks within three months. The performance review of OGRA, Sui Northern and Sui Southern will help determine how the entities have faired since the recent increase in gas prices.

In the first month, a detailed forensic audit report regarding the recent hike in gas prices has been summoned by the premier. Sources said that during the three-month period, focus will be placed on evaluating various aspects including gas infrastructure, issues of gas theft, and overall performance. Also, a report on the progress of the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project is due during the period in review.

The Power and Petroleum Divisions have been tasked with devising a viable solution for circular debt. Sources added that a comprehensive report on domestic gas infrastructure, instances of gas theft, and performance issues is expected to be submitted within two weeks.

This comes amid news that Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited has requested OGRA to increase gas prices by a massive 147 percent for the fiscal year 2024-25, a move that will put massive pressure on the less fortunate segments of the country.