Education Boards in Sindh Fail to Announce Exam Results After 10 Months

Three of the education boards in Sindh have been unable to announce the results of intermediate part-I examinations for 10 months now due to ad-hocism within the boards.

This ad-hocism includes frequent changes in chairmen and the appointment of commissioners as chairmen. This is the first time in the province’s history that the results of inter-part-I exams have been delayed for such an extended period.

It has raised concerns about the possibility of conducting the inter-annual exams in the next month and a half. According to details, the education boards of Hyderabad, Nawabshah, and Mirpurkhas are still to declare the results of inter-part-I exams for the science, arts, and commerce groups.

Furthermore, it appears that neither the chief minister of the province nor the universities and boards department of the provincial government are aware of the delay in the announcement of exam results or the distress being faced by the students.

“The caretaker CM appointed the Nawabshah commissioner as the board chairman during his tenure. The process of checking copies and preparing results was stopped, which has been resumed now,” Nawabshah education board chairman Dr Muhammad Farooq said.

He hoped that the results would be released in the next ten days. In the case of the Hyderabad board, the Hyderabad commissioner was appointed as the board chairman.

Moreover, former minister Ismail Rahoo had previously appointed Prof. Ali Ahmed Brohi from the Department of Sociology at Sindh University on deputation against the rules and the Supreme Court’s orders.

Similarly, Masroor Zai, a deputy controller of grade 18, has retained his position for the past 12 years without any changes or replacements. He has been able to get a stay order from the court whenever he is removed.

The Mirpurkhas education board has also been functioning without a chairman for the last three weeks. Rahoo had appointed Zulfiqar Shah from Islamabad on deputation as the chairman, disregarding both regulations and the orders of the Supreme Court.

He was removed by the Sindh High Court due to their appointments through deputation. However, following his removal, the process of preparing exam results has come to a halt, and the day-to-day operations of the board have been severely disrupted.

It is pertinent to mention that the appointment of the Karachi commissioner as the chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has influenced the outcomes of the inter part-I exams.

A committee, led by NED University Vice Chancellor Dr. Sarosh Lodi, was established due to the low result ratio. The committee decided to increase only the marks of optional subjects for science students, leaving the marks of compulsory subjects untouched.

This resulted in the majority of students not benefiting from the decision and failing to pass compulsory subjects such as English, Urdu, Pakistan Studies, and Islamiat.