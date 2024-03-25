These Samsung Phones Will Get The Latest One UI 7 Update With Android 15

Google is expected to unveil Android 15’s first developer preview tomorrow at its I/O developer conference. Naturally, it leaves smartphone owners curious about whether they will be getting the new Android 15 OS update with all its upgrades.
While an official list remains unannounced, we can offer some educated guesses regarding the potential eligibility of various devices.
While Google Pixel devices usually get new Android updates immediately, Samsung users will likely have to wait a few months for the OS update. This is because Google is set to finalize Android 15 for smartphones in July 2024 and it would take Samsung a few months to integrate the update into its upcoming One UI 7 build.
While there isn’t a definitive list specifying which devices will receive the update, Samsung has committed to providing update durations for the majority of its devices. Consequently, we can reasonably speculate on which Samsung devices will be eligible for Android 15-based One UI 7 updates. SamMobile, a trusted source, has compiled a curated list of these devices, outlined below:
Galaxy S series
- Galaxy S24 series
- Galaxy S23 series, including FE
- Galaxy S22 series
- Galaxy S21 series, including FE
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A34
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A25
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A15 (LTE+5G)
- Galaxy A14 (LTE+5G)
Galaxy Tab series
- Galaxy Tab S9 series
- Galaxy Tab S8 series
Galaxy F series
- Galaxy F54
- Galaxy F34
- Galaxy F15
Galaxy M series
- Galaxy M54
- Galaxy M34
- Galaxy M53
- Galaxy M33
- Galaxy M15
We recommend taking this list of phones with a grain of salt as Samsung has made no official announcements as of yet.