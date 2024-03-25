These Samsung Phones Will Get The Latest One UI 7 Update With Android 15

Google is expected to unveil Android 15’s first developer preview tomorrow at its I/O developer conference. Naturally, it leaves smartphone owners curious about whether they will be getting the new Android 15 OS update with all its upgrades.

While an official list remains unannounced, we can offer some educated guesses regarding the potential eligibility of various devices.

ALSO READ Samsung Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Launch Months After The Original

While Google Pixel devices usually get new Android updates immediately, Samsung users will likely have to wait a few months for the OS update. This is because Google is set to finalize Android 15 for smartphones in July 2024 and it would take Samsung a few months to integrate the update into its upcoming One UI 7 build.

ALSO READ Samsung’s Galaxy AI Features Are Coming to S22 Series

While there isn’t a definitive list specifying which devices will receive the update, Samsung has committed to providing update durations for the majority of its devices. Consequently, we can reasonably speculate on which Samsung devices will be eligible for Android 15-based One UI 7 updates. SamMobile, a trusted source, has compiled a curated list of these devices, outlined below:

Galaxy S series

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy S23 series, including FE

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 series, including FE

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A series

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A25

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A15 (LTE+5G)

Galaxy A14 (LTE+5G)

Galaxy Tab series

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy F series

Galaxy F54

Galaxy F34

Galaxy F15

Galaxy M series

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M34

Galaxy M53

Galaxy M33

Galaxy M15

We recommend taking this list of phones with a grain of salt as Samsung has made no official announcements as of yet.