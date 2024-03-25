These Samsung Phones Will Get The Latest One UI 7 Update With Android 15

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Mar 25, 2024 | 2:53 pm

Google is expected to unveil Android 15’s first developer preview tomorrow at its I/O developer conference. Naturally, it leaves smartphone owners curious about whether they will be getting the new Android 15 OS update with all its upgrades.

While an official list remains unannounced, we can offer some educated guesses regarding the potential eligibility of various devices.

ALSO READ
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Launch Months After The Original

While Google Pixel devices usually get new Android updates immediately, Samsung users will likely have to wait a few months for the OS update. This is because Google is set to finalize Android 15 for smartphones in July 2024 and it would take Samsung a few months to integrate the update into its upcoming One UI 7 build.

ALSO READ

While there isn’t a definitive list specifying which devices will receive the update, Samsung has committed to providing update durations for the majority of its devices. Consequently, we can reasonably speculate on which Samsung devices will be eligible for Android 15-based One UI 7 updates. SamMobile, a trusted source, has compiled a curated list of these devices, outlined below:

Galaxy S series

  • Galaxy S24 series
  • Galaxy S23 series, including FE
  • Galaxy S22 series
  • Galaxy S21 series, including FE

Galaxy Z series

  • Galaxy Z Fold 6
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A series

  • Galaxy A73
  • Galaxy A72
  • Galaxy A54
  • Galaxy A53
  • Galaxy A34
  • Galaxy A33
  • Galaxy A25
  • Galaxy A24
  • Galaxy A23
  • Galaxy A15 (LTE+5G)
  • Galaxy A14 (LTE+5G)

Galaxy Tab series

  • Galaxy Tab S9 series
  • Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy F series

  • Galaxy F54
  • Galaxy F34
  • Galaxy F15

Galaxy M series

  • Galaxy M54
  • Galaxy M34
  • Galaxy M53
  • Galaxy M33
  • Galaxy M15

We recommend taking this list of phones with a grain of salt as Samsung has made no official announcements as of yet.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Timothée Chalamet Rocks the ’60s Look as Bob Dylan in Biopic
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>