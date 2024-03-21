Samsung’s Galaxy AI Features Are Coming to S22 Series

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series pioneered the company’s first-ever generative AI features including live call translation, text summaries, AI wallpapers, and much more. During the announcement, Samsung said these AI features would only come to a few of its older phones, but now it seems it is going to reach phones from 2022 as well.

Addressing shareholders at a recent general meeting, TM Roh, President of Samsung’s Mobile Division, underscored the company’s proactive stance in extending Galaxy AI features to older phone models.

However, the challenge lies in the hybrid nature of these features, with some reliant on cloud-based systems while others operate directly on the device. This distinction poses a hurdle to integrating these features into the S22 family. Interestingly, the S23 FE, equipped with the same chipsets as the S22 models, is slated to receive Galaxy AI capabilities, highlighting a paradox. Roh acknowledged the substantial effort required for this endeavor, affirming Samsung’s commitment to allocating resources to make it happen.

While the integration of Galaxy AI into the S22 family remains uncertain, efforts are actively underway to explore its feasibility. The outcome of this endeavor remains ambiguous, but we will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

TM Roh also affirmed Samsung’s ongoing exploration of rollable and slideable device designs, indicating progress through preliminary stages such as research and patent acquisition. Intriguingly, the company appears to be exercising greater prudence in introducing new form factors compared to previous endeavors. While continuing development efforts persist, there is a discernible lack of haste in bringing these innovations to market.