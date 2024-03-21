Samsung’s Galaxy AI Features Are Coming to S22 Series

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Mar 21, 2024 | 2:07 pm

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series pioneered the company’s first-ever generative AI features including live call translation, text summaries, AI wallpapers, and much more. During the announcement, Samsung said these AI features would only come to a few of its older phones, but now it seems it is going to reach phones from 2022 as well.

Addressing shareholders at a recent general meeting, TM Roh, President of Samsung’s Mobile Division, underscored the company’s proactive stance in extending Galaxy AI features to older phone models.

ALSO READ

However, the challenge lies in the hybrid nature of these features, with some reliant on cloud-based systems while others operate directly on the device. This distinction poses a hurdle to integrating these features into the S22 family. Interestingly, the S23 FE, equipped with the same chipsets as the S22 models, is slated to receive Galaxy AI capabilities, highlighting a paradox. Roh acknowledged the substantial effort required for this endeavor, affirming Samsung’s commitment to allocating resources to make it happen.

While the integration of Galaxy AI into the S22 family remains uncertain, efforts are actively underway to explore its feasibility. The outcome of this endeavor remains ambiguous, but we will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

ALSO READ
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Launch Months After The Original

TM Roh also affirmed Samsung’s ongoing exploration of rollable and slideable device designs, indicating progress through preliminary stages such as research and patent acquisition. Intriguingly, the company appears to be exercising greater prudence in introducing new form factors compared to previous endeavors. While continuing development efforts persist, there is a discernible lack of haste in bringing these innovations to market.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Timothée Chalamet Rocks the ’60s Look as Bob Dylan in Biopic
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>