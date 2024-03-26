Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd Extends Production Hiatus Till 14 April

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 26, 2024 | 3:01 pm

Bannu Woollen Mills Limited (PSX: BNWM) has decided to extend its temporary production hiatus till 14 April 2024, the company informed the main bourse on Tuesday.

“Further to our letter dated March 12, 2024, due to a reduction in anticipated orders from the mills’ dealers for the financial year 2024 2025, the management of the Company has decided to extend the temporarily shut down/close of its production activities from 27 March 2024 to 14 April 2024,” the stock filing stated.

ALSO READ

The production activities of the Company will resume from 15 April 2024. Further updates, if any, in this regard, will be communicated accordingly, the filing added.

The Company is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of woolen yarn, cloth, and blankets.

ProPK Staff

