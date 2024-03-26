Islamabad Authorities Crack Down on Kite-Flying With Section 144

Following multiple unfortunate incidents due to kite-flying in various cities, the Islamabad administration has imposed Section 144 to prohibit kite-flying in the federal capital’s jurisdiction.

According to a spokesperson for the federal police, 24 cases have been registered against kite flying, with 56 individuals also being arrested. The spokesperson also warned of strict action against individuals found using metallic cord and chemical string for kite-flying.

It is pertinent to mention that action against kite flyers has been intensified following the death of 22-year-old Asif in Faisalabad. The youngster succumbed to excessive blood loss after his throat was slit by a kite string while he was riding a motorcycle.

Following the orders of CM Maryam Nawaz, police have arrested the main suspect along with his accomplices. According to the police, the suspect, identified as Abid, was flying a kite along with his accomplices from the rooftops of high buildings.

The officials stated that various technical methods were used to trace the suspects. Furthermore, they also recovered burnt kite-flying equipment from under the control of the culprits on the rooftop.

