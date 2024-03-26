Technical Issues Force PIA to Cancel Multiple Flights From Karachi

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had to cancel five flights from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday due to technical issues.

According to details, the national flag carrier was scheduled to operate 13 flights from the Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday. It includes both domestic and international flights.

However, PIA announced that five of these flights have been canceled due to technical issues. The Toronto-bound flight from Karachi and two flights heading to Islamabad from Karachi were canceled by PIA.

In addition to the Toronto-bound flight and the two flights to Islamabad, a flight to Quetta from Karachi and another scheduled to depart for Lahore were also canceled.

Despite the cancellations, six PIA flights are still scheduled to operate as planned. Furthermore, two PIA flights have landed at Jinnah Airport from Saudi Arabia.

In a separate development, the Board of Directors of PIA has approved the federal government’s plan to privatize the flag carrier following a 4-hour long meeting.

According to sources, discussions primarily centered around the future of PIA employees. One proposal suggests retiring individuals with less than four years remaining on their tenure, in addition to offering a voluntary retirement scheme before privatization.

