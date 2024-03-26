Islamabad Police Registers FIR Against Citizens Protesting Against Israel

A recent protest rally in Islamabad in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza has stirred controversy as the Islamabad police took legal action against protesters and organizers.

The Save Gaza Campaign, a civil society movement advocating against Israeli bombardment in Gaza, posted on social media platform X, stating that the police had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against its leader Humaira Tayyaba, her husband, and the movement’s patron, former Jamaat-i-Islami senator Mushtaq Ahmad. This action was taken after the leaders led a sit-in at D-Chowk on Sunday.

The FIR was lodged at the capital’s Kohsar police station on the complaint of Station House Officer Shafqat Faiz on Sunday. It cited various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Amplifier Act, including rioting, unlawful assembly, obstruction of public servants, disobedience to orders, and criminal intimidation.

According to the FIR, the protesters, led by Ahmad and Tayyaba, gathered around 2 pm at Islamabad’s Jinnah Avenue, playing slogans through speakers installed in pickup trucks. The FIR stated that speeches were made against state institutions.

Despite a city magistrate’s warning that Section 144 was imposed in the capital, prohibiting rallies, and suggestions from local authorities to relocate the demonstration, the organizers persisted in D-Chowk.

Around 5:30 pm, Ahmad announced that the protesters would proceed to D-Chowk at any cost, leading to confrontations with the police when they tried to intervene. The crowd, under Ahmad’s leadership, allegedly pushed female police officers, threatened them, and pelted stones, injuring a constable.

The protesters blocked Express Chowk and Jinnah Avenue, disrupting traffic flow, including ambulances, before dispersing.

The Islamabad police, in a statement on X, stated that the protesters attempted to enter the high-security zone and hurled stones at them, causing roadblocks. They emphasized that unauthorized assemblies and road blockages would not be tolerated.

Humaira Tayyaba dismissed the case as “fabricated,” asserting that pro-Gaza demonstrations would persist until their demands were met. Mushtaq Ahmad condemned the actions, calling them an assault on solidarity with Gaza and accusing the government and police of favoring Israel.

During the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, there were incidents where fans were prohibited from displaying Palestinian flags and banners. The Pakistan Cricket Board remained silent on the matter until Palestinian flags were finally waved during the PSL final in Karachi.

In a separate event, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan’s support for Palestine and called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza during a meeting with the Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan, Rabaie Ahmed.