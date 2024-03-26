Pakistan Railways Extends Reservation Office Timings

To accommodate the needs of travelers during the holy month of Ramadan, Pakistan Railways has announced an extension of the operating hours for reservation offices. The revised timings for reservation offices are effective until the 19th of Ramadan. However, recognizing the continued demand for booking services, authorities have decided to extend these adjusted timings until the 19th of Ramadan.

Until the 19th of Ramadan, the ticket booking offices will be operational from 06:00 am to 01:00 pm during the first shift from Monday to Thursday, and from 01:00 pm to 06:00 pm in the second shift.

The decision to extend reservation office hours exemplifies Pakistan Railways’ dedication to customer service and satisfaction. By providing extended operating hours, the organization aims to facilitate seamless travel experiences for passengers, ensuring convenience and accessibility during Ramadan and beyond.

This proactive measure reflects the organization’s commitment to customer service and its willingness to adapt to the needs of passengers during this special time. With continued efforts to improve services, Pakistan Railways reaffirms its position as a reliable and customer-centric transportation provider in the country.