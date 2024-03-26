Top Taxpayers to Get Blue Passports, Honorary Ambassador Status: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday announced major incentives including issuance of blue passports and conferring of Pakistan Honor Cards on top taxpayers of the country.

Addressing a ‘Tax Excellence Awards’ ceremony held to acknowledge the highest tax payers, the premier said the highest taxpayers and exporters would be treated as honorary ambassadors of the country abroad and the country’s embassies across the globe would be directed to fully coordinate in this regard.

He said that the purpose of the ceremony was to acknowledge the contributions of the heroes of the nation and those who honestly paid taxes and served the country through their talents, with setting up of small and medium businesses, and those who increased the non-traditional exports.

The prime minister said that about refunds of Rs. 65 billion had been issued to exporters on his direction and he had also directed for making it a routine matter.

While mentioning the country’s economic issues and challenges, he stressed that the government and private sector had to work closely to overcome them.

“If we want to resolve these issues, like two wheels of a vehicle, the private sector and the government have to work closely and with the support of provincial governments, the federal government will address the issues faced by the private sector, end red tape with provision of enabling circumstances to them so that they can tread upon the development path,” he said.