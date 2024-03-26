WWF-Pakistan and UET Lahore Unveil Groundbreaking Groundwater Recharge Wells on World Water Day

WWF-Pakistan organized a World Water Day seminar and a field visit to the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore where two groundwater recharge wells have been constructed as part of the Ravi River Restoration Project.

The World Water Day Seminar, organized by WWF Pakistan highlighted vital role of groundwater recharge wells.

The event brought together industry experts, academia, and members from the Ministry of Water Resources to witness the ongoing efforts made towards ensuring the responsible and efficient use of water resources in the region.

The Ravi River Restoration Project, funded by the Coca-Cola Foundation in partnership with WWF-Pakistan is replenishing water through a combination of interventions including rainwater harvesting systems, recharge wells, floating treatment wetlands, ablution water reuse systems, water efficient fixtures and on-farm water management practices.