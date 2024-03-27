Planning Minister Seeks Turkiye’s Assistance to Set up Export-Oriented Industries in SEZs

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 27, 2024 | 7:10 pm

Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci paid a courtesy visit to the Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal today.

During the meeting, he informed the minister that the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) will soon hold its upcoming meeting between the two countries.

The minister shared that Pakistan and Turkiye should explore areas where both countries can benefit from each other’s strengths including joint production of export items to third countries as well as cultural cooperation in arts and media.

The minister also sought Turkish assistance to set up industries in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for exporting items to Europe. Since labor costs in Pakistan are lower than those in Turkiye, such a joint venture will benefit both countries, he added.

