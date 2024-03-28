Galaxy M55 Launched With Samsung’s Fastest Charging and 120Hz AMOLED Screen

Samsung typically puts its fastest charging tech on its flagship phones such as the Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra, but now the new Galaxy M55 mid-ranger is a rare exception that brings not only a big battery but 45W wired charging as well.

Design and Display

The display is a flat AMOLED panel sized 6.7 inches with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is an under-display fingerprint sensor onboard and the peak brightness here is 1000 nits. The tiny centered punch-hole cutout houses a selfie camera.

Internals and Software

The hardware power comes from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset that is paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage that can be expanded through a microSD card.

The phone boots Android 14 with One UI 6.1 on top. Samsung promises to deliver 4 OS updates and 5 years of security patches, which is ahead of many other rival mid-rangers.

Cameras

The 50MP main camera on the back has support for OIS for steady videos and photos. It is coupled with an 8MP ultrawide shooter as well as a 2MP macro camera. Video recording goes up to 4K 30 FPS and 1080p 60 FPS.

The 50MP selfie camera should be able to take highly detailed selfies and it has the same video recording capabilities as the main camera.

Battery and Pricing

As mentioned earlier, this phone comes with Samsung’s fastest charging numbers, which are not as fast as its rivals, but it still counts. The 5,000 mAh can be topped up quickly thanks to 45W wired charging. Samsung says you can get a 70% charge in just 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy M55 has a starting price of $600 in Brazil and is available in Dark Blue and Light Green colors.

Samsung Galaxy M55 Specifications