Here Are The 24 Teams That Will Participate in Euros 2024

Poland, Georgia, and Ukraine joined the 24 teams in the playoff matches of their last qualification round and booked a place in the most prestigious European competition that will be hosted by Germany this year.

Each group will have four teams and the tournament will have 6 groups in total. Georgia defeated Luxembourg in the first play-off by 2-0 followed by the second play-off where they dramatically defeated Greece by 4-2 on penalties.

ALSO READ Reports Claim Babar Azam Wanted to Rest Rather Than Join Army Training Camp

It was a historic night for Georgia as they qualified for the first-ever major tournament while Poland also went past Wales in the playoffs after defeating them on penalties by 5-4.

Ukraine on the other hand triumphed over Iceland in a thrilling encounter by 2-1 thanks to an 84th-minute winner by Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk.

Poland now finds themselves in Group D where they will face a daunting task in the shape of Kylian Mbappe’s France and the Netherlands. Austria seems like the only opponent they can realistically defeat in this group.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Believes PCB Should Give Time to Shaheen as T20 Captain

Debutants of the Euros, Georgia will take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Czech Republic, and Turkiye in Group F. It will surely be difficult for them to get out of such a tough group.

Ukraine has found itself in a much easier group and they will look to finish second in a group comprising Belgium, Romania, and Slovakia.

Euro 24 will commence on July 14 and the tournament will be held in Germany. This will be the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championships.

Here are all the groups of Euro 2024:

Group A

1 Germany 2 Scotland 3 Hungary 4 Switzerland

Group B

1 Spain 2 Croatia 3 Italy 4 Albania

Group C

1 Slovenia 2 Denmark 3 Serbia 4 England

Group D

1 Poland 2 Austria 3 France 4 Netherlands

Group E

1 Belgium 2 Slovakia 3 Romania 4 Ukraine

Group F