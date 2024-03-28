Strong Earthquake Hits Major Cities of Pakistan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region today, sending tremors felt across neighboring areas.

The earthquake, with a depth of 86 kilometers, had its epicenter located at 36.22 degrees north latitude and 71.20 degrees east longitude.

The quake rattled parts of Afghanistan and Tajikistan, but its impact rippled across the border into Pakistan, affecting major cities such as Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar.

Reports from the affected areas indicate that buildings swayed and residents rushed out into the streets as the ground shook. Authorities are assessing the situation to determine the extent of damage. So far, there have been no immediate reports of significant injuries or loss of life.

Emergency response teams are on high alert, ready to provide assistance to those affected by the earthquake. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as aftershocks could follow the initial tremor.

This earthquake serves as a stark reminder of the seismic activity prevalent in this region and underscores the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of natural disasters. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as more information becomes available.