This Solar Panel Replacement is 70% Cheaper and Produces More Energy

Solar panels could become obsolete soon as a newly discovered alternative promises to reduce costs by an impressive 70% and increase energy production at the same time.

This development comes from scientists from the University of Surrey, the University of Cambridge, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Xidian University, and Zhengzhou University. The scientists developed a new type of dual-sided solar panel that uses carbon nanotubes to reduce production costs. These nanotubes are used both at the front and back panels in the electrodes.

The reason they are called nanotubes is due to their extremely small form factor, measuring only 2.2 nanometers in diameter, which is why when 45,000 of them are combined to form a solar panel, it is as thin as a sheet of paper.

Despite their minuscule size, the nanotubes can produce 36 milliwatts of electricity per square meter, which translates to about 360 watts per square meter. Traditional solar panels are generally limited to 200 watts per square meter. This means that these new dual-sided solar panels are not only cheaper but also produce more energy.

ALSO READ Researchers Create Revolutionary New Battery With 5x More Capacity

Better yet, these alternative panels are also 97% efficient at producing energy, wasting very little during the process. This is thanks to their dual-sided design. Traditional solar panels have an efficiency between 75% to 95%, and only on the front side.

The evolution of these solar panels presents a promising avenue for leveraging solar energy with enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness, potentially expanding their deployment across diverse settings and circumstances.

ALSO READ Bluetooth Speakers May be Dangerous For Your Pets: Study

Although the concept of dual-sided solar panels is not novel, these innovative panels integrated with nanotubes boast significantly heightened efficiency, particularly on their rear surfaces. They harness both direct sunlight and ambient diffused light, maximizing energy conversion capabilities.