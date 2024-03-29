Fake Agent Rapes Married Woman Who Came to Apply for Dubai Visa

In a distressing incident in Islamabad’s Blue Area, a woman was allegedly raped after being lured to an office under the pretext of securing a Dubai visa. The victim, identified as Sanam, was contacted by the accused, Assad Imran, through social media.

Assad Imran, posing as a visa consultant, promised Sanam a Dubai visa if she visited his office in the evening. Trusting his offer, Sanam, accompanied by her baby, went to Assad Imran’s office as instructed.

However, upon reaching the office premises, the situation took a horrifying turn. Allegedly, Assad Imran, taking advantage of the woman’s vulnerable state, made unwelcome advances towards her. When Sanam resisted, the accused resorted to threats, claiming he would harm her baby if she did not comply. Subsequently, Sanam was subjected to a harrowing ordeal as Assad Imran reportedly raped her against her will.

The traumatic incident prompted Sanam to report the assault to the authorities, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Assad Imran at the Kohsar police station. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, aiming to uncover the truth behind the allegations and bring the perpetrator to justice.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about the safety and security of women, especially in vulnerable situations. Authorities are urged to take swift and decisive action to ensure that justice is served and that perpetrators of such heinous crimes are held accountable for their actions.