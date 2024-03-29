Govt Set to Drop Petrol Bomb on Public Ahead of Eid

The federal government is likely to increase the price of petrol in the upcoming review of petroleum prices.

According to sources, the ex-refinery price of petrol has seen an increase of around Rs. 10 per liter. If the government transfers the burden of the increased price to the public, the price of petrol will likely see a hike of around Rs. 10 per liter.

However, the price of high-speed diesel is likely to remain unchanged as its ex-refinery price has dropped by around Rs. 1.30 per liter.

At the last fortnightly review of petroleum prices, the first under the new government, the price of petrol was kept unchanged while the price of high-speed diesel saw a decrease of Rs. 1.77 per liter.

The new prices will officially be announced on March 31 and will be applicable from April 1.