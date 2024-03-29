PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

West Indies Starts 4-Year Cricket Development Program

Published Mar 29, 2024

West Indies Cricket Board is set to unveil its four-year-long strategic plan titled “The Long Run” to elevate its cricket in the international arena by working at the grassroots level.

The plan has various goals and objectives that the West Indies board wants to achieve, which will run from 2024 to 2027. It is a blueprint and a roadmap for the development of West Indies Cricket and it marks a pivotal juncture for the West Indies cricket board.

The plan was presented to the Board of Directors during a board meeting in Antigua and discussed with the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO, Johnny Grave underscored the importance of this ambitious plan and emphasized that its groundwork was laid last year and said, “We are excited to present “The Long Run”, our strategic roadmap for the next four years.

This plan sets a clear and ambitious path for CWI, focusing on strengthening our cricket system at all levels and maximizing our commercial value on the foundation of stable finances.”

The four-year plan will work on the development of grassroots-level cricket and will aim to foster growth and sustainability in the region’s cricket.

Main objective of the plan is to enhance governance, player development, grassroots programs, fan engagement, and commercial partnerships.

Windies Cricket Board has a vision for 2027 and it aims to proliferate West Indies cricket on the global stage, however, that cannot be achieved without working on the ontogeny of young cricketers at the grassroots level but the question lies, does Pakistan Cricket Board have that kind of vision?

