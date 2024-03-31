FBR Collects Rs. 6.71 Trillion in Tax Collection During First 9 Months of FY24

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected Rs. 6,710 billion during July-March (2023-24) against an assigned target of Rs. 6,707 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs. 3 billion.

According to data released by the FBR on Sunday, at the end of the third quarter of the current financial year, the FBR has collected Rs. 6,710 billion against an assigned target of Rs. 6,707 billion for the first nine months.

Refunds amounting to Rs. 369 billion were issued compared to Rs. 254 billion issued during the same period last year. The FBR continues to register a 30% growth in revenue collection compared to the first nine months of the previous financial year.

During March 2024, the FBR collected the assigned target of Rs. 879 billion, and refunds amounting to Rs. 67 billion were issued compared to Rs. 22 billion issued in March 2023.