Foreign Medical Graduates Banned From Working in Pakistan

In a recent development, the federal health authorities have communicated to the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) that medical graduates trained abroad may not be allowed to practice in Pakistan if their alma maters are not recognized by the accreditation agencies of the host countries within a specified timeframe.

According to Federal Health Secretary Iftikhar Shallwani, many Pakistani students studying in medical colleges and institutions abroad do not have recognition from the accreditation bodies of those countries. A deadline is being set for these institutions to acquire accreditation from their host countries. After this deadline, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) will not acknowledge their medical degrees.

Secretary Shallwani stated that their concerns have been conveyed to WFME President Ricardo León-Bórquez, who has pledged full support to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) regarding this matter.

Numerous Pakistani students pursue medical education in Central Asian states and other regions globally. However, they often face obstacles when attempting to practice medicine in Pakistan, primarily because their alma maters lack recognition from the accreditation bodies of their respective countries of origin.

The recognition concerns raised by Pakistani health authorities regarding foreign-trained medical graduates highlight the complexities and challenges inherent in the global medical education system. Addressing these issues requires collaborative efforts and proactive measures to uphold standards and ensure the quality of healthcare delivery worldwide.