Mohsin Naqvi Announces $100,000 for Each Pakistani Player if They Win T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has announced an enticing prize incentive of $100,000 for each player in the squad if they emerge victorious in the upcoming T20I World Cup in June.

This announcement comes as the team gears up for what promises to be a highly competitive and challenging series against England and Ireland.

ALSO READ PSL 10: Pakistan Super League Set to Take on IPL in New Proposed Schedule

Chairman Naqvi’s decision to introduce this significant financial reward reflects his confidence in the team’s abilities and his desire to boost their morale ahead of the world’s biggest T20I tournament.

Recently, the apex cricketing board announced the 18-man squad for the away tour of England and Ireland which means that this group of players will be representing the Pakistan squad in the T20I World Cup as well.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has announced a $100,000 prize for each player if they win the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup #Cricket #T20WorldCup24 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) May 5, 2024

The announcement of this lucrative prize underscores the board’s commitment to rewarding excellence and highlights their belief in the team’s potential to secure a coveted victory on the global stage.

The Men in Green, led by captain Babar Azam, will now have an added impetus as they prepare to face formidable opponents in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign against the hosts USA on June 6 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas their next match will be against India on June 9 in New York.

Babar Azam’s men will face Canada on June 11 and Ireland on June 16 in their last two Group A matches in the World Cup at New York and Florida venues respectively.