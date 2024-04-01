Google Chrome Will Delete and Archive Your Inactive Tabs

Google Chrome already has a memory saver feature that automatically suspends inactive tabs to save precious RAM on mobile phones and computers, but Google may take it a step further soon.

The search engine giant is reportedly testing the ability to automatically archive and delete inactive tabs on the Chrome browser on Android. This feature is still in its experimental stage for now and it is called Declutter. It should make it easier to organize your browser tabs and find the ones you use the most.

Rival internet browsers already have this feature, so it is about time Chrome introduced it as well, especially since it could help save hardware power on smartphones. This would partially be useful for budget smartphones that lack the latest and greatest hardware.

The way Declutter works is quite simple. After an unspecified amount of tabs, the inactive tabs in Chrome will automatically be archived. Archived tabs will no longer be visible, but they will be accessible through a separate menu in case you want to recover them.

You can also set Chrome to automatically delete archived tabs after a set amount of time to save even more hardware power. Chrome is known to be a memory hog, so it should help the browser perform better.

You will be able to control the amount of time after which Chrome deletes an archived tab. While the tab declutter feature holds significant potential benefits, there exists a delicate balance between memory conservation and the moment of realization when you discover an important tab has been inadvertently lost without being bookmarked.

Even though the feature has only been spotted for Android, we hope that Declutter also makes its way to the desktop version of Chrome. That being said, there is no definitive launch date for Declutter since it is still an experimental feature.