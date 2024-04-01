Attaullah Tarar Hints at Reducing Fuel Quota for ‘Elite’ Ministers

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar announced on Sunday that the government would be slashing subsidies for the ‘elite’, indicating a potential reduction in the fuel quota allotted to ministers. This statement was made during a press conference held at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Secretariat in Lahore.

Tarar revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had outlined specific targets for ministers during a recent cabinet meeting, aimed at meeting the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Information and Broadcasting Minister emphasized that each ministry had been given directives on both short-term and long-term programs, with the prime minister’s decision to evaluate the performance of every minister over the next five years.

“The achievement of ministry targets will be monitored using the latest technology. Written instructions detailing the targets have been issued to all ministries,” Tarar stated.

Highlighting the diverse composition of the cabinet, Tarar noted that it consisted of experienced individuals, young talent, seasoned politicians, and technocrats. He outlined various targets set by the government, including reducing inflation and unemployment, increasing GDP growth, restructuring loans, and digitizing the Federal Board of Revenue within the finance ministry.

Tarar emphasized the promotion of information technology exports and the nationwide rollout of digital payment options like PayPal. He underscored that ministers exhibiting exceptional performance would be recognized and praised.

Speaking on the government’s financial strategies, Tarar mentioned the anticipated revenue boost from the privatization of Pakistan Airlines. He also clarified that none of the cabinet members received pay or other benefits.

Tarar expressed optimism about the stabilization of the rupee’s value and anticipated a further decrease in the inflation rate. He addressed the issue of the undocumented economy, emphasizing plans to integrate it into the tax network. Austerity measures to control expenditures were also highlighted, with a committee established to submit a report in the coming days.

Furthermore, Tarar provided insight into the targets set for various ministries. For instance, he outlined the interior ministry’s tasks, which included cracking down on illegal weapons, devising anti-terrorism measures, addressing illegal foreign residents, and combating smuggling.