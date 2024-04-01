Dog-Bite Epidemic: Sindh Reports Over 1,000+ Stray Dog Attacks

Sindh is grappling with a concerning surge in dog-bite cases, with over 1,025 individuals falling victim to stray dog attacks. Concerns over public safety have reached a fever pitch, prompting urgent calls for action to address the root causes of the issue.

According to data compiled by the National Institute of Health (NIH), Dadu district leads the unfortunate tally with a staggering 289 reported cases. Following closely behind, Kashmore has recorded 275 cases, while Ghotki has documented 226 incidents of individuals being injured by stray dogs. These figures shed light on the severity of the situation across various regions within the province.

ALSO READ Attaullah Tarar Hints at Reducing Fuel Quota for ‘Elite’ Ministers

Delving deeper into the statistics, Jacobabad has reported 146 cases of dog bites, with Hyderabad documenting 40 cases. Qamber and Khairpur districts have not been spared either, with 126 and 154 reported incidents respectively. Even in the bustling metropolitan hub of Karachi, the problem persists, with Karachi West topping the city’s list with 174 victims of stray dog attacks.

The issue extends beyond the city limits, with Karachi Malir 23 and Karachi East reporting 13 cases each during the same period, illustrating the widespread nature of the problem across different areas of Sindh.

The escalating number of dog-bite cases has set off alarm bells among authorities, who now face mounting pressure to implement effective measures to mitigate the risks posed by stray dogs to public safety. Concerned citizens have joined the chorus, emphasizing the need for urgent action to address the root causes of the stray dog population and prevent further incidents.