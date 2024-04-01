Pakistani Family Drowns in Tragic Boat Accident

A Pakistani couple, accompanied by their four children, tragically drowned in the sea near Turkey while attempting to reach Europe.

According to reports, Ali Agha from Quetta embarked on a journey to Europe with his wife and children. Tragically, their boat capsized during a severe sea storm in the Chanak Qila province of Turkey.

The relatives of the deceased laid their loved ones to rest in Istanbul. The ill-fated boat carried dozens of passengers, among them Ali Agha and his family.

Turkish authorities have stated that the exact number of individuals aboard the boat remains unknown. However, following search operations, the bodies of 23 people have been recovered from the sea so far.

Recently, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took action against nearly 100 of its officers in connection with the tragic boat accident in Libya and Greece.

Following directives from the FIA, officials ranging from constable to assistant director level have been barred from serving in the immigration and anti-human trafficking cell nationwide.

This action comes after a formal inquiry, with the names of these officers and personnel included in the FIA’s blacklist and ban list.