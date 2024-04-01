Matric Exam Center in Lahore Sold to Cheaters for Rs. 80,000

Punjab School Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Sunday made troubling revelations regarding the ongoing Matric (Class-9) Annual Exams 2024 in Lahore.

According to the minister, examination centers had been sold to the cheating mafia for Rs. 80,000. He added that he had received significant offers and also faced threats from the mafia.

ALSO READ Students Are Getting 14 Consecutive Holidays in KP

In a statement on Sunday, the minister’s spokesperson reiterated Hayat’s commitment to prevent Punjab from succumbing to the same issues of exam cheating seen in Sindh and Karachi.

He asserted that the suspension of the BISE chairman over his inability to ensure transparency was just the beginning. Furthermore, he leveled allegations against both the Board chairman and the controller of examinations.

According to him, they were closely associated with the exam cheating syndicate. The minister stated that 30 people had been arrested from the examination centers.

The minister disclosed that pre-arrangements had been made for the sale and purchase of the mathematics paper scheduled for Monday (today). He further revealed that the private school mafia had bought examination centers to secure high marks for their students.

ALSO READ Foreign Medical Graduates Banned From Working in Pakistan

Hayat stated that the price for the paper ranged from Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 7,000, with invigilators openly advertising the “fee” per paper on social media platforms.

Rana Sikandar also voiced his concern regarding the presence of individuals overseeing the process at various exam centers who hadn’t even passed the 9th or 10th-grade exams.

Recently, the commissioner of Lahore, acting as the Lahore Board chairman, initiated an investigation into the assignment of examination-related duties.

Furthermore, the Controller of Exams at the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore declared disciplinary measures against personnel for their failure to discharge their responsibilities. Action will be taken under the provisions of the Punjab Essential Services Act, 1958, and the PEEDA Act, 2006.

The Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) has called on the government to replace officials posted at the Lahore Board’s Conduct Branch for years.

In a statement, PTU Central General Secretary Rana Liaquat alleged that the Conduct Branch of BISE Lahore falsely represented a shortage of government teachers and instead assigned private individuals as supervisors at exam centers. Liaquat emphasized the need for action against those involved in such malpractice.