Saif Energy Ltd Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery in Kohat Block

In a significant development for Pakistan’s energy sector, Saif Energy Ltd, in partnership with Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) and Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), has announced the discovery of new hydrocarbon reserves in the Kohat Block.

Mr. Jehangir Saifullah Khan, CEO of Saif Energy Ltd, hailed the discovery as a monumental achievement, emphasized that private and national companies should work together for the advancement and prosperity of Pakistan.

The exploratory well, named Togh-2 (Slant), was initially spudded on August 28, 2023, reaching its target depth of 2414 meters in the Chichali-l Formation by November 18, 2023.

Following the initial success, the joint venture decided to deepen the well to further explore the hydrocarbon potential within the Lumshiwal-Il thrust sheet. This phase concluded on December 7, 2023, after reaching a total depth of 2600 meters.

In an unprecedented move, OGDCL and Saif Energy Ltd opted to test the exploratory well at their own risk, demonstrating their commitment to national interests.

The testing phase yielded promising results, with the Lumshiwal-ll Formation revealing a gas and condensate discovery.

The well produced an impressive flow rate of 2.842 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, along with 28 barrels of condensate per day, at a wellhead pressure of 540 psi using a 32/64” choke.

This discovery marks a notable instance of successful collaboration between the private and public sectors in Pakistan, undertaking a bold initiative for the betterment of the nation’s energy resources.