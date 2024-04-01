Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Could Get Third Variant Called “Ultra” This Year

We have been hearing about a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Fold launching this year as the Galaxy Z Fold FE, but there could also be a new Fold Ultra, according to a report from GalaxyClub.

But this is not the first time we have heard about this Ultra variant as during February this year, the German blog WinFuture reported that an Ultra phone is going to launch alongside the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6.

GalaxyClub claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra could launch with the model number SM-F958, which closely resembles SM-F946, the model number for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as well as the expected model number for its successor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, SM-F956.

The number “8” in Samsung’s model numbers typically appears for its Ultra phones including the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has the model number SM-S928. This leads us to believe that SM-F958 could be an Ultra variant for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. But since the name is yet to be confirmed, we recommend taking the information with a grain of salt.

Unfortunately, the new Z Fold 6 Ultra may be exclusive to its home market South Korea, since there are currently no indications of a model being developed for the European market or the USA. The South Korean variant could have a model number of SM-F958N, according to GalaxyClub.

There is no information on the specifications either, but we will likely find out more once the July Galaxy Unpacked event draws closer, which is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Flip 6, and the Galaxy Ring. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE is rumored to launch a few months after July.