CM Punk Lashes Out at Vince McMahon for Sexual Assault Allegations

In January, WWE was hit by a lawsuit filed against the company, and former CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon, alleging sex trafficking, exploitation, and assault.

The initial filing detailed horrific accounts from former employee, Janel Grant, regarding her time working for a company she claims nurtured a workplace environment that allowed her and potentially others to be systematically exploited by Vince McMahon and his associates, as well as graphic text messages allegedly sent by McMahon to Grant over her tenure.

Wrestling superstar, CM Punk, shared his thoughts on the ordeal in an interview recently.

Punk, a critic of Vince McMahon, addressed his relationship with McMahon and his thoughts towards the allegations during an interview with foreign media, “There’s no positivity there,” Punk said.

“I didn’t read all the allegations, I read the text messages and I went, ‘Oh, f*** this.’ It’s indefensible … The first thing out of my mouth was, I’m kind of shocked at how dumb he was, writing stuff down and leaving a paper trail. It’s horrific. I think at this point all of the energy should be used to somehow — I don’t even know if you can make reparations or amends, but there’s victims here. So what CM Punk thinks about Vince and the CM Punk-Vince relationship doesn’t mean anything. I’m more concerned about, going forward, how do those people survive after suffering all that trauma?”

Punk believes that the business is better off without McMahon, as he recalled the situation to Chris Benoit’s murder-suicide in 2007.

“I was friends with Chris Benoit, and I don’t know if it’s just how I process things, but I’m famously on camera weeping saying goodbye to Chris, because at the time we didn’t know that he had murdered his wife and son,” Punk said.

“So like, coming to terms with, that’s my friend, he did this horrible thing, obviously f*** him, f*** that. But then, I don’t have memories of Chris Benoit traveling with me and murdering people at the gym. So there was never any instances where I would be in a room with Vince and he’s s***ing on somebody or sexually assaulting somebody … But there’s that part of me that goes — just like Benoit — okay, I can see that.”