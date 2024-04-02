Fly Jinnah to Start Weekly Flights to Another Country From Two Local Airports

Fly Jinnah has received approval from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to commence flight operations from two airports in Pakistan.

Beginning May 2, Fly Jinnah has been granted permission to operate three weekly flights between Karachi and Muscat, along with two weekly flights connecting Muscat to Islamabad.

ALSO READ Punjab Excise and Taxation Department Cracks Down on Defaulting Vehicles

Fly Jinnah is a low-cost carrier (LCC) jointly owned and operated by the Lakson Group of Pakistan and the Air Arabia Group of the United Arab Emirates. It is headquartered in Karachi and currently operates flights to five domestic destinations within Pakistan.

Fly Jinnah commenced its domestic flight operations on October 31, 2022, with its inaugural flight departing from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi and arriving at Islamabad International Airport.

After completing one year of domestic flights in October 2023, Fly Jinnah received approval from the Pakistani government to expand its operations to international routes. These routes include destinations in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

ALSO READ Students Receive Old and Damaged Textbooks in Punjab for New School Year

Recently, Fly Jinnah inaugurated its second international route, connecting Lahore with Sharjah, following its inaugural flight from Islamabad to Sharjah a month earlier.