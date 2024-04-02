Students Receive Old and Damaged Textbooks in Punjab for New School Year

The provincial government of Punjab has failed to provide new textbooks to students across the province as the new academic session began with the use of old textbooks.

According to a private news channel’s report, students were issued old and damaged textbooks instead of receiving new ones as expected.

The delay in printing new textbooks resulted in students not receiving them on time, leaving them with no choice but to use old books. In Punjab, with over 15 million children enrolled in schools, the demand for textbooks exceeds 50 million.

As per sources, the printing of new books might be completed during the upcoming summer vacations. Teachers have voiced concerns about the challenges children encounter when studying from old books.

The teachers stated that children find it extremely challenging to study from old books, with more than half of them already torn. Furthermore, there is a lack of interest among children in studying from old books.

General Secretary Rana Liaqat Ali stressed that it is the responsibility of the Programme Monitoring and Implementation Unit (PMIU) to ensure the provision of basic facilities in schools.

He added that PMIU is responsible for the timely printing of books, highlighting that despite changes in government, the officers within PMIU remain the same.