Govt Set to Launch Pakistan Honor Card Scheme for Top Taxpayers

The federal government is set to announce the Pakistan Honor Card Scheme for the top taxpayers including exporters to grant privileges and facilities, especially at airports.

The Cards would be issued to 65 top exporters and compliant taxpayers including companies, Associations of Persons (AOPs), and individual taxpayers, who recently received awards from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources said that the privileges to be granted to the card holders included speedy clearance at immigration counters, issuance of official passports and facilities, and privileges at the VIP lounges of airports.

The scheme will also cover new taxpayers with the highest tax paid (top two) and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (top three).