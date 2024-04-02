Govt Set to Launch Pakistan Honor Card Scheme for Top Taxpayers

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 2, 2024 | 12:02 am

The federal government is set to announce the Pakistan Honor Card Scheme for the top taxpayers including exporters to grant privileges and facilities, especially at airports.

The Cards would be issued to 65 top exporters and compliant taxpayers including companies, Associations of Persons (AOPs), and individual taxpayers, who recently received awards from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources said that the privileges to be granted to the card holders included speedy clearance at immigration counters, issuance of official passports and facilities, and privileges at the VIP lounges of airports.

The scheme will also cover new taxpayers with the highest tax paid (top two) and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (top three).

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>