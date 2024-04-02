PSEB Invites Pakistani IT Firms to London Tech Week 2024

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has opened applications for IT companies to participate in the 11th edition of London Tech Week, a global event highlighting technology and innovation.

In collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDA), PSEB plans to take 16 Pakistani companies to the 72-square-meter Pakistan Pavilion at London Tech Week 2024.

The initiative aims to provide Pakistani IT companies with exposure on an international platform, with PSEB offering a 49% subsidy to make participation more accessible. The deadline for applications is April 15, 2024.

Scheduled from June 10 to 14 at Olympia London, the 11th edition of London Tech Week boasts representation from over 90 countries. The event serves as a convergence point for the global tech ecosystem, facilitating discussions on investment, innovation, and talent in the UK tech industry.

London Tech Week presents an opportunity for innovators, investors, and tech leaders to engage with the event’s diverse offerings and contribute to shaping the future of technology.

Last year, during London Tech Week 2023, Pakistani IT companies including Allzone Technologies, Invozone, Mercurial Minds, Purelogics, Datics, Graphite, and P@SHA Connect showcased their capabilities and demonstrated their potential to shape the future of technology.

These Pakistani tech firms were presented with opportunities for collaboration, joint ventures, and software development services by tech leaders from around the globe. Additionally, Pakistani companies signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with startup watchdogs, cybersecurity firms, companies in need of app development services, Internet of Things (IoT) enterprises, and staff augmentation providers.

Ignite National Technology Fund also participated in London Tech Week 2023, showcasing six exciting startups from its various National Incubation Centers (NICs). The NIC startups that participated in London Tech Week 2023 included Xylexa (NIC Islamabad), CricFlex (NIC Islamabad), EyeSmarty (NIC Peshawar), CalCart Technologies (NIC Islamabad), Gridizen (NIC Karachi), and SLOSH AI Solutions (NIC Islamabad).