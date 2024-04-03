After Islamabad, Threatening Letters Were Sent to Lahore High Court Judges

After the Islamabad High Court (IHC), four judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) also received threatening letters on Wednesday. This was revealed by the LHC’s Registrar’s Office.

According to the Registrar’s Office, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, Justice Alia Neelum and Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh are among the judges who received these letters.

It should be noted that three of the high court judges, Justice Khan, Justice Hasan, and Justice Neelum, are members of the administrative body. In response to this development, officials from the counter-terrorism department arrived at the LHC, where security measures have been heightened.

Furthermore, a forensic team has been dispatched to the court to investigate the suspicious letters. Security personnel are also reviewing footage from CCTV cameras placed around the high court premises.

It is pertinent to mention that just yesterday, eight judges of the IHC, including Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, received letters suspected to contain anthrax.

The letter in question was allegedly sent by an individual named Resham, who did not provide her address. Sources disclosed that a court staff member accidentally dropped the envelope containing the suspicious powdery substance.

Shortly afterward, he reported experiencing severe irritation in his eyes and burns on the skin around his lips. Later, a first information report (FIR) was also registered by the capital police.