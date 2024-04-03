Bank Alfalah and Indus Hospital Partner to Establish a Primary Healthcare Facility in Flood-Hit Sindh

Bank Alfalah, a leading commercial bank in Pakistan, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) for Humanitarian Response to support the establishment of a Primary Care Health Facility in the flood-affected District Thatta, at Makli.

Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, Chairman of Bank Alfalah, who graciously donated $10 million to the devastating floods that hit Pakistan, the Bank has embarked on a two-pronged strategy to redevelop communities. This partnership with IHHN is part of a phase 2 plan to address long-term healthcare issues.

Under the agreement, IHHN is establishing a Primary Care Health Facility in District Thatta, Makli, for which they will share the site’s Project Plan and propose necessary equipment specifications, infrastructure needs, performance processes, and qualified contractors/providers with Bank Alfalah.

In support of this humanitarian initiative, Bank Alfalah has pledged to contribute PKR 25 million towards the capital expenditure for the establishment of the Primary Care Site in District Thatta, at Makli. This contribution reflects Bank Alfalah’s commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to supporting communities in need, particularly after natural disasters such as floods.

Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, commented on the occasion: “We are proud to collaborate with Indus Hospital & Health Network For Humanitarian Response in establishing a Primary Care Health Facility to provide essential healthcare services to the flood-affected population in District Thatta. Bank Alfalah is committed to playing a proactive role in humanitarian efforts, and this partnership is a testament to our commitment to supporting communities, especially in times like these.”

“Bank Alfalah’s partnership with Indus Hospital & Health Network For Humanitarian Response marks a significant step towards addressing the immediate healthcare needs of the flood-affected population in District Thatta. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to serving communities in times of crisis. It reinforces the power of collective action in creating positive change,” said Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, President of Indus Hospital and Health Network.

The MoU between Bank Alfalah and Indus Hospital & Health Network For Humanitarian Response exemplifies the corporate sector’s role in developing sustainable efforts to provide healthcare for people and contribute to the well-being of communities in need.