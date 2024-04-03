Gold Price in Pakistan Set to Hit Record High

The price of gold in Pakistan inched closer to the all-time high mark of Rs. 240,000 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 1,800 per tola to Rs. 238,900, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 1,543 to Rs. 204,818.

The price of gold had dipped by Rs. 500 per tola on Tuesday, however, it had risen by Rs. 1,800 per tola on Monday. Today’s increase is the second increase during the current week.

The price of the precious metal surged by Rs. 19,100 tola during March, primarily due to an increase in international prices.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $2,271.50 per ounce, as of 0958 GMT, while the US gold futures were up 0.5 percent to $2,292.