Apple’s New Generation of iPads Could Launch in May

Reports suggest that Apple’s long-anticipated next-generation iPad Pro and iPad Air models are slated for an early May release.

Leaks have repeatedly hinted at the inclusion of OLED screens in the upcoming iPad Pro tablets, marking a significant upgrade. Meanwhile, the iPad Air is poised to undergo a notable shift, transitioning from a singular device to a series available in two sizes, mirroring the structure of the iPad Air line for the first time in its history.

With approximately a year and a half having elapsed since the debut of the previous iPad Pros, this represents the lengthiest gap between releases in the history of Apple’s tablets. Anticipation has mounted during this hiatus, yet the wait is expected to yield significant rewards. The inclusion of OLED screens in the upcoming models promises not only enhanced visual quality but also notable thinness.

Ahead of the anticipated launch, production efforts have reportedly been intensified. Such a move indicates the company’s strategic anticipation that these new models will help rejuvenate tablet sales. Recent trends have shown a decline in iPad sales over Apple’s last two fiscal years, with an additional 25% year-over-year drop recorded during the previous holiday season. This decline contrasts with the past when iPads were commonly sought-after gifts during the festive period.

The new iPad Pros are expected to come with M3 chips and will work with redesigned versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. The Pencil may even have support for the Vision Pro VR headset. The iPad Air will have a larger 12.9-inch screen and a new chipset.

These tablets had been originally planned to be released in March, but Apple needed more time to work on the software, hence the delay to May. The OLED screens have caused a delay as well since they take longer to produce.