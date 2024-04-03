Raqami Islamic Digital Bank Leaders Honored with National Awards on Pakistan Day

Raqami Islamic Digital Bank Limited is proud to announce that two of its esteemed leaders have been honored with the prestigious awards of Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Pakistan, by the Government of Pakistan on the prestigious award conferment on the auspicious occasion of the National Day.

The awards were conferred at an investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, attended by ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, and family members of the recipients of the awards.

Mr. Abdullah Al-Mutairi, Chairman Raqami Islamic Digital Bank Ltd. (RIDBL) and CEO of EnerTech Holding Company, has been conferred with the Sitara-e-Pakistan in acknowledgment of his exemplary leadership in energy innovation. With prior roles at the National Technology Enterprises Company and Kuwait Investment Authority, Mr. Al-Mutairi’s expertise in finance and sustainability is profound.

Beyond boardrooms, Mr. Al-Mutairi advocates for environmentally conscious practices as Vice-Chairman of the Kuwait Green Building Council and has also been recognized with the Energy Innovator of the Year award. His commitment to sustainable development is unwavering, inspiring positive change worldwide.

Under his guidance, RIDBL, one of five aspirants for a digital retail bank license under the SBP’s Licensing and Regulatory Framework for Digital Banks, is aiming to provide Shariah compliant accessible and inclusive financial services to all segments of society.

Sharing his happiness for the award conferred on Pakistan Day, Mr. Abdullah Al-Mutairi said: “The scope of digitization in Pakistan is tremendous and I can see the success that it will bring to all sectors of economy. Digital Banks will ensure that the proportion of banked population will continue increasing.”

Mr. Yasser Malik, Board Director, RIDBL, has been awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in recognition of his exceptional efforts to promote public-private partnerships, contributions to advancing digital innovation, and facilitating significant foreign investment. Under his visionary leadership, RIDBL is positioned to emerge as a pioneer in digital banking, offering innovative financial solutions that cater to the evolving needs of customers in the digital age.

Commenting on the recognition received from the Government of Pakistan, Mr. Malik said: “It is a great honor to receive the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, and I am especially happy to celebrate it as Team Raqami and the Board of RIDBL are ready to change the digital financial landscape of Pakistan through innovative products. This recognition further motivates us to continue our efforts to promote excellence in digital Islamic banking and contribute to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.”

The management and staff of Raqami Islamic Digital Bank Limited extend their heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Abdullah Al-Mutairi and Mr. Yasser Malik on receiving these prestigious awards, reflecting their unwavering dedication and leadership in the digital banking industry.