Realme C65 Launched With Air Gesture Support and Dynamic Island

Realme’s latest C series phone has just become official in Vietnam as the C65, showcasing entry-level specifications for a highly affordable price tag. It should become available in more markets soon enough.

Design and Display

Starting with the display, it is a 6.67-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling experience. The punch-hole cutout holds a selfie camera and also expands to show notifications similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island. The fingerprint sensor sits on the side atop the power button.

ALSO READ Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Has a Flagship Grade Camera for $240

There is a Dynamic Button on the side that can be configured for different functions such as launching the camera, toggling the flashlight, enabling do not disturb mode, and more, just like Apple’s Action Button.

Internals and Software

The main chipset on this device is the MediaTek Helio G85 which can be paired with 6 to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB storage options that can be expanded via a microSD card.

For software, you get Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 on top which brings support for Air Gestures, meaning you can navigate the phone’s UI and use some of the apps from a distance without touching the screen.

Cameras

There are only two cameras on the back despite the design making it seem like they’re three. The main camera is a 50MP shooter alongside a 2MP macro shooter for closeup shots. Video recording capabilities are limited to 1080p 30 FPS on the front and back cameras.

The front camera inside the punch-hole cutout is an 8MP sensor.

Battery and Pricing

The battery has a 5,000 mAh capacity and carries support for 45W wired charging for quick top-ups.

The Realme C65 will be available in Black and Purple colors for a starting price of only $148.

Realme C65 Specifications