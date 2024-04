Reshuffle Sees Transfer of Five Senior Inland Revenue Service Officials

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted five senior officials of the Inland Revenue Service (BS-20-21) with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, Syed Ghulam Abbas Kazmi (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Member, (PR) Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad has been given new assignment as Director General, Directorate General of Revenue Analysis FBR.

Bakhtiar Muhammad (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Member, Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad has been transferred and posted as Member (PR), FBR.

Qasim Raza Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Director General, Directorate General of Revenue Analysis FBR been given new assignment as Member (IT), FBR Islamabad.

Fauzia Adil (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals-IX), Lahore has been given new role as Director-II, Directorate of Law, Lahore.

Kashif Azhar (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Director-II, Directorate of Law, Lahore has been given new assignment as Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Zone-IV) Large Taxpayers Office, Multan.