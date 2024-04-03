Samsung’s Next Flagship Chip to Feature Google’s TPU for On-Device AI

According to X user ‘Connor/콘어/コナー’, Samsung’s ambitious drive towards AI functionality is set to persist into the coming year, with the Exynos 2500 slated to play a pivotal role. Just as Samsung incorporates an AMD-designed GPU into its flagship chips, it is also poised to integrate a Google-designed TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) in its next flagship chip.

The TPU has been a staple feature of Pixel phones for several years, seamlessly integrated into the Tensor chipsets co-developed with Samsung. This component, among various AI accelerators, sees extensive utilization across Google’s product spectrum. In fact, users can even access larger versions of the TPU through Google Cloud, catering to AI-related tasks.

This will bring Google’s machine-learning APIs that can run on the device on whichever phone uses this chip, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S25, which is expected to be the first to feature the new high-end chip in 2025. Samsung’s current generation of Galaxy S24 phones mostly rely on cloud AI processing, so this could bring a notable improvement to Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite of features.

The Exynos 2500 is also expected to feature two separate Neural Processing Units (NPUs), as per the tipster’s post. These NPUs will be called G-NPU and S-NPU, where the “G” stands for a “general” NPU, representing a more adaptable iteration of a fixed-function NPU. This is no different from what Samsung has been doing since the Exynos 2200.

Samsung is expected to continue its tradition of dual chipset launches with the Galaxy S25 where some regions will feature the Exynos 2500 while others will bring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for Galaxy. This goes against previous rumors which claimed that the Galaxy S25 will be an Exynos 2500 exclusive.

Information from leaks indicates that the Exynos 2500 is set to be manufactured using Samsung’s second-generation 3nm node (3nm GAP/SF3). The chipset is expected to include a Cortex-X5 clocked at 3.2GHz, along with three A730 cores operating at speeds ranging from 2.3 to 2.5GHz. Additionally, it will feature two additional A730 cores at a lower clock speed and four A520 cores. While the chipset is slated to utilize an Xclipse 950 GPU, specific details regarding it remain undisclosed.