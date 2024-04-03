Spanish Footballer Converts To Islam

Spanish footballer Jose Ignacio Peleterio (also called ‘Jota’) became the latest addition to the list of footballers embracing Islam around the world.

Jota announced through a video message that he has decided to become a Muslim, after he learnt the teachings of the religion through an old friend of his.

The professional who played his last match in 2021, was presented with a cake which read “Welcome to Islam” by the mother of his friend as he entered the fold of the religion.

ALSO READ Former Head Coach Highlights Importance of Football League in Pakisyan

Jota joins a long list of football players who converted to Islam in the recent past. Dutch star Clarence Seedorf joined the religion in March 2022 as he was introduced to Islam by his Iranian-born wife, Sofia.

Seedorf has a unique achievement to his name, as he is the only footballer in the world to win the UEFA Champions League trophy with three different clubs. He announced his conversion through an Instagram post.

Ex-Barcelona football player Eric Abidal converted to Islam in 2007. He is on record to say that Islam helped him when he was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2011.