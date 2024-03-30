Former Head Coach Highlights Importance of Football League in Pakisyan

Serbian football coach, Zavisa Milosavljevic, highlighted the importance of a football league as local players suffer from lack of game time due to no domestic competition since several years.

Zavisa told local media: “It is very difficult to extract the maximum potential of all available players from the country and abroad without a domestic super league,” as the Serb analyzed Pakistan’s defeats to Jordan home and away by a combined margin of 10-0.

ALSO READ Pakistan Football Star Fareedullah Undergoes Successful Collarbone Surgery

“In the absence of a super league the coach has only one solution left and that is to play only with players who play in foreign lower leagues,” as Zavisa indicated that all blame shouldn’t rest on current coach, Stephen Constantine, shoulders.

The Serb served Pakistan men’s football team as a head coach in 2011-13 as he reiterated: “If the national team is preparing for the SAFF Cup, Asian event or World championship then a longer camp of about 30 days is required,” quickly adding, “So when everything is taken into account the results achieved by Pakistan so far were expected.”

Zavisa proposed a solution to the problem: “Formation of the youth leagues, formation of the premier league and above all the education of a large number of professional coaches. When such a work system is established it is necessary to wait and be patient for at least four to six years.”

ALSO READ Sports Board Still Unable to Install Floodlights in Jinnah Stadium Despite Promises

Jordan’s head coach, Hussein Ammouta, also highlighted in a press conference at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, on March 20: “Pakistan football will reach the level the fans expect if you improve for the next 10-20 years.”