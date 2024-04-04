Gold Price in Pakistan Breaks All Previous Records to Hit All-Time High

The price of gold in Pakistan surged to a record high of Rs. 241,100 per tola on Thursday.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 2,200 per tola to Rs. 241,100, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 1,886 to Rs. 206,704.

The previous all-time high price of Rs. 240,000 per tola was recorded last year in May, however, it dipped below Rs. 200,000 per tola in October. The price of the precious metal rose by Rs. 19,100 per tola during March and the continued upward momentum in April has taken it to a record high.

In the international market, gold prices hit a new record high today, breaking above the $2,300 per ounce ceiling. Spot gold fell 0.3 percent at $2,291.65 per ounce, as of 0943 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,304.09 earlier in the session. The US gold futures also fell 0.2 percent to $2,311.20.