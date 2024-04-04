Japan to Provide Pakistan $9.8 Million Grant for Two Projects

A signing ceremony for Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreements between the Governments of Pakistan and Japan regarding two Japanese grant in aid projects titled as, “Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Sukkur City” and “The Extension of Maternal and Child Health Care Facilities in Sindh” held on Thursday.

The Government of Japan has provided additional grant amount worth of JPY 832 million ($5.4 million) for Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Sukkur City and JPY 671 million ($4.4 million) for The Extension of Maternal and Child Health Care Facilities in Sindh, to the Government of Pakistan through JICA.

These Grant in aid projects are aimed to improve the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s capabilities in meteorological observation, weather forecasting and dissemination of forecast/warnings and to strengthen medical services in the children hospital and MCH center in Liaqat University Hospital, Hyderabad/Jamshoro, Sindh.

The Notes of the projects were signed and exchanged by Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan on behalf of their respective governments. The Grant Agreements were signed by Mr. Saeed Ashraf Siddiqi, Joint Secretary EAD and Mr. Naoaki MIYATA, Chief Representative, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan.

Dr. Kazim Niaz appreciated the Government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.

WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Pakistan assured his commitment to work closely with the Government of Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.