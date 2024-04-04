Mayank Yadav’s Bowling Action is a ‘Mirror Image’ Of Mohammad Amir [Video]

Lucknow Super Giants speedster, Mayank Yadav, has set the stage alight with sizzling and fiery spells of fast bowling in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The young pacer is now being compared to Pakistan’s star fast bowler Mohammad Amir due to his action.

A video went viral on social media platforms, where the two fast bowlers are seen in their bowling strides, however, M0hammad Amir’s frame is reversed through editing.

The Indian fast bowler’s action seems highly reminiscent of Mohammad Amir’s bowling action and it gives an uncanny feeling as well due to the similarities in the run-up, bowling stride, and the follow through.

When both videos are played together, an extraordinary similarity can be seen in their bowling actions.

Mayank Yadav has troubled batters in the IPL with scintillating deliveries at a pace of above 150 kph, while commentators and analysts suggest that this young cricketer could even break the record for the fastest delivery in the tournament.

After coming out of retirement, Mohammad Amir is set to represent Pakistan once again in the ICC T20 World Cup, while Indian fast bowler Yadav’s rise on the horizon of the IPL stage might earn him a spot in the World Cup squad for India.

The Indian pacer clocked one of the fastest deliveries in the IPL at 156.7 kph and became the second Indian to cross that mark after Umran Malik who bowled at 157 clicks against Delhi Capitals almost two years ago.